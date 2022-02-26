UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill A Terrorist In Spinwam IBO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Security Forces kill a terrorist in Spinwam IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The Security Forces on Saturday killed a terrorist amid intense exchange of fire during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted on reported presence of terrorists in Spinwam area of North Waziristan District.

During the IBO, weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It said that the killed terrorist was involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Related Topics

Terrorist North Waziristan Fire Exchange ISPR From Weapon

Recent Stories

Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railw ..

Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railway

25 minutes ago
 Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support h ..

Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support his team on stretcher

40 minutes ago
 Qalandars reach PSL 7 final clash with Sultans aft ..

Qalandars reach PSL 7 final clash with Sultans after beating United by six runs

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th February 2022

3 hours ago
 Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AG ..

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AGP

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>