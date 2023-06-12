UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill A Terrorist, Injure Two In Spinwam Fire Exchange

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 11:16 PM

The Security Forces on Monday killed a terrorist and injured two others during an intense fire exchange that took place between the Army troops and terrorists in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan District

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and after an intense fire exchange, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and after an intense fire exchange, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured.

The Security Forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent citizens.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, it said.

