Security forces kill a terrorist, recover weapons during Boya IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Sunday killed a terrorist while conducting an intelligence based operation (IBO) on reported presence of terrorists in Boya area of North Waziristan.

During exchange of fire, the terrorist got killed whereas weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It added that search of the area was under process to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.