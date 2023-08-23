Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fire exchange

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023

The security forces have killed an active terrorist during an exchange of fire exchange in the wee hours of Wednesday in the general area Ladha of South Waziristan District

The army troops effectively engaged the terrorists and resultantly one of them was sent to hell, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area, it said.

Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, the ISPR said.

