Security forces kill active terrorist in Mir Ali IBO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The security forces Monday conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali general area of North Waziristan District and killed a terrorist involved in hostile activities against the forces and innocent civilians.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a media release said an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists during the conduct of the operation.

The Security Forces also recovered weapon and ammunition from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

He was also involved in target killing of Qari Sami in North Waziristan District.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.