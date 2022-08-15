UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Active Terrorist In Mir Ali IBO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Security forces kill active terrorist in Mir Ali IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The security forces Monday conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali general area of North Waziristan District and killed a terrorist involved in hostile activities against the forces and innocent civilians.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a media release said an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists during the conduct of the operation.

The Security Forces also recovered weapon and ammunition from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

He was also involved in target killing of Qari Sami in North Waziristan District.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Related Topics

Terrorist Target Killing North Waziristan Fire Exchange ISPR Media From Weapon

Recent Stories

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of inves ..

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of investment

48 minutes ago
 UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana ..

UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt ..

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt over Victims of Abu Sefein Chu ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022 ..

Vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022, According to a Counterpoint ..

1 hour ago
 STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st C ..

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics ..

2 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.