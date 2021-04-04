UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Kill Active TTP Terrorist In NW Sanitisation Operation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:40 PM

Security Forces kill active TTP terrorist in NW sanitisation operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Sunday killed an active Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist during a sanitisation operation conducted in Dewagar area of North Waziristan.

The Security Forces had conducted area sanitisation operation in Dewagar, North Waziristan, on reported presence of terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

It added that during intense exchange of fire, one terrorist named Zahid ud Din resident of Dewagar, North Waziristan was killed.

Terrorist, Zahid ud Din was an active member of TTP in Dewagar and Kharseen areas.

He remained actively involved in target killings, terrorist activities against Security Forces, extortion and planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

