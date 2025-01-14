Security Forces Kill Eight Khwarij In KP: ISPR
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 14, 2025 | 04:19 PM
Military’s media wing says an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Tank District on reported presence of Khwarij
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) The security Forces killed eight Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.
The military’s media wing said that an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Tank District on reported presence of Khwarij. During the operation, the troops effectively engaged Khwarij location and resultantly six Khwarij were sent to hell.
In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber District, the troops successfully neutralized two Khwarij.
The sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji in the area.
The ISPR in its statement reaffirmed determination to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.
President Asif Ali Zardari commended security forces for killing eight terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a statement, he said the entire nation stands with its brave security forces for the complete elimination of Khwarij.
The President reaffirmed the commitment to wipe out the scourge of terrorism.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended security forces for eliminating eight terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The PM said nefarious designs of terrorists will continue to be thwarted in this manner.
Shehbaz Sharif said the nation takes pride in the brave personnel of the security forces.
The PM said the government and security forces are actively working to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR
Petrol price likely to be increased in local markets
Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s ent ..
Abu Dhabi Mobility wins IRF Global Road Achievement Award
SEC reviews report on honey production development project
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait
18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..
Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open
WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures
HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft
UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action
UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness signing of Comprehensive Econo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR59 seconds ago
-
Drug trafficker gets 10-year jail10 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq meets Ambassador of Turkiye10 minutes ago
-
Four accused arrested10 minutes ago
-
Two brothers deprived of cash, valuables10 minutes ago
-
Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s entry into Corps Comman ..15 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Swat firing20 minutes ago
-
Chairman hails WSSC-DIKhan for efficient cleanliness drive30 minutes ago
-
PM tags youth’s professional skills as pre-requisite to increasing job opportunities30 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident39 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four outlaws, recover illegal weapons39 minutes ago
-
Second convoy of essential supplies dispatched from Tall to Parachinar39 minutes ago