Security Forces Kill Eight Khwarij In KP: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 14, 2025 | 04:19 PM

Military’s media wing says an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Tank District on reported presence of Khwarij

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) The security Forces killed eight Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said that an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Tank District on reported presence of Khwarij. During the operation, the troops effectively engaged Khwarij location and resultantly six Khwarij were sent to hell.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber District, the troops successfully neutralized two Khwarij.

The sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji in the area.

The ISPR in its statement reaffirmed determination to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari commended security forces for killing eight terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he said the entire nation stands with its brave security forces for the complete elimination of Khwarij.

The President reaffirmed the commitment to wipe out the scourge of terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended security forces for eliminating eight terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PM said nefarious designs of terrorists will continue to be thwarted in this manner.

Shehbaz Sharif said the nation takes pride in the brave personnel of the security forces.

The PM said the government and security forces are actively working to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

More Stories From Pakistan