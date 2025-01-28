Security Forces Kill Five Khwarij In Balochistan: ISPR
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Security Forces killed five Khwarij who attempted to attack a post in the Gulistan area of Qila Abdullah District, Balochistan, during the night between January 27 and 28.
“The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by own troops, which forced the khwarij to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post. Own troops fought bravely and in ensuing fire exchange, all five khwarij including two suicide bombers were sent to hell,” ” an ISPR news release said.
However, during the intense fire exchange two brave sons of the soil, Naik Tahir Khan (Age 39 years; resident of Tank District) and Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal (Age 26 years; resident of Karak District), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.
Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice.
Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.
