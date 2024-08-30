Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Five Terrorists In Balochistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2024 | 02:54 PM

Security forces kill five terrorists in Balochistan

ISPR says sanitization operations will continue until all perpetrators, facilitators and abetters of cowardly acts of 26th August are brought to justice

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2024) The security forces have killed five terrorists and three others injured during three intelligence based operations in Kech, Panjgur and Zhob districts of Balochistan.

According to ISPR, sanitization operations will continue until all perpetrators, facilitators and abetters of cowardly acts of 26th August are brought to justice.

The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

