Security Forces Kill Five Terrorists In Miranshah

Mon 20th April 2020 | 02:37 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Security forces on Monday killed five terrorists in the exchange of firing at check-post in Miranshah, North Waziristan while one Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists carried out fire raids on security forces' check post 10 kilometers, West of Miranshah, North Waziristan.

In response, security forces retaliated effectively and killed five terrorists on the spot.

During exchange of fire, one soldier of Pakistan Army, Havaldar Akbar Hussain Khan age 43, embraced shahadat; while three others sustained injuries.

The troops cordoned off the area and carried out search operation. Havaldar Akbar Hussain Khan Shaheed, resident of Tehsil Dir Kot, District Bagh is survived by wife, two sons and two daughters.

