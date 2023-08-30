Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Four Most Wanted Terrorists In Pishin

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2023 | 01:27 PM

The spokesman of Counter Terrorism Department says the encounter took place during an intelligence based operation in Surkhab refugee Camp.

PASHIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2023) The four most wanted terrorists of a banned organization have been killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Pashin district.

According to a spokesman of Counter Terrorism Department, encounter took place during an intelligence based operation in Surkhab refugee Camp.

Security forces have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

Ina separate development, a policeman was martyred in a firing incident at Sariab road in Quetta.

According to Police sources, martyred policeman was on his way to home after performing night duty, when some unknown armed man opened fire on him.

