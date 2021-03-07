UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Kill Four Terrorists Among TTP Commanders In Waziristan Operations

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Sunday killed four terrorists among three Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) commanders during intense exchange of fire amid two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Datakhel, North Waziristan and Zoida area of South Waziristan.

The four terrorists including terrorist commanders Abdul Adam Zeb alias Dung (TTP Bismillah group), terrorist commander Molvi Mehboob alias Molvi (TTP Sajna group) and terrorist commander Mir Salam alias Anas (TTP Sajna group) were killed, during intense exchange of fire, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Terrorist commander Abdul Adam Zeb remained involved in more than 20 terrorist activities against Security Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and local population since 2014 including improvised explosive device (IED) attacks, firing, attacks on government buildings, target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and recruiting and organising terrorists in Muhammad khel, Boya, Datakhel of North Waziristan and Zoida areas of South Waziristan.

Terrorists commanders Molvi Mehboob and Mir Salam were close associates of Baitullah Mehsud and other TTP's terrorist commanders.

They remained involved in the attacks on Security Forces and LEAs security check-posts, Military convoys, attack on Ladha Fort in 2007, IED attacks and other sabotage activities in South Waziristan, it added.

