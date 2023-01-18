Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2023) The security forces on Wednesday killed four terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation being initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists in Hoshab area of Balochistan.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, during Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance of the area, four terrorists opened fire on securing forces.

During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all four terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices was also recovered.