Security Forces Kill Four Terrorists In North Waziristan: ISPR

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as four terrorists were killed by the security forces on Saturday during an Intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in area Dossali, North Waziristan District.

According to the military's media affairs wing (ISPR) news release, the terrorists were killed during fire exchange, whereas weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained "actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces," it further added.

