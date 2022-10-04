UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Four Terrorists In Tank Clash: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 07:42 PM

The security forces on Tuesday killed four terrorists during intense exchange of fire carried out in general area of Tank, South Waziristan District

The clash occurred as security troops observed and engaged terrorists' movement in general area of Tank, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The security troops also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in target killing, kidnapping and extortion in the area, it said.

