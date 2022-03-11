UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Four Terrorists In Two Separate IBOs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 01:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as four terrorists on Thursday were killed by the Security Forces during two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on reported presence of terrorists in general area Maddi Khel and Bobar Gap in North Waziristan District.

During intense exchange of fire, the four terrorists were killed whereas weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

>