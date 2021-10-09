UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Four Terrorists Near Awaran: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 10:02 PM

The Security Forces on Saturday killed four terrorists as the Frontier Corps (FC) troops spotted and engaged terrorists move near Awaran, Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Saturday killed four terrorists as the Frontier Corps (FC) troops spotted and engaged terrorists move near Awaran, Balochistan.

The terrorists were killed during intense exchange of fire, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The Security Forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists.

