Security Forces kill four terrorists thwarting ambush at military convoy: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The Security Forces have killed four terrorists who ambushed a military convoy near Pak-Afghan border in general area Isham, North Waziristan District on 14th April.

The Pakistan Army troops initiated a prompt response, and effectively engaged and killed four terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations ISPR news release here received on Friday.

However, during intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Tariq Yousaf (age 36 years, resident of Faisalabad), Sepoy Suleman Waqas (age 34 years, resident of Layyah), Sepoy Junaid Ali (age 26 years, resident of Layyah), Sepoy Ijaz Hussain (age 27 years, resident of Khairpur), Sepoy Waqar Ahmed (age 25 years, resident of Mirpur Khas), Sepoy Muhammad Jawad Ameer (age 24 years, resident of Chakwal) and Sepoy Arshad Ali (age 23 years, resident of Sohbatpur).

The clearance operation in the area was underway to eliminate any terrorists.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve", the ISPR said.