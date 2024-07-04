Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Mastermind Of Hudar Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Security forces kill mastermind of Hudar incident

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The security forces on Thursday killed the mastermind of the sad Hudar incident, commander Shah Faisal in the Darel area of Diamer area of district Gilgit.

According to spokesperson Faizullah Faraq, crossfire took place during the operation, resulting in injuries to 4 soldiers of the Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts.

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned commander was the mastermind behind the attack on a passenger bus on the Karakoram Highway in December, in which many innocent passengers were martyred and injured."

