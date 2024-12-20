Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Most Want Khawarij Leader Ali Rehman Alias Maulana Taha Swati In IBO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Security Forces kill most want khawarij leader Ali Rehman alias Maulana Taha Swati in IBO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Security Forces killed most wanted khawarij leader Ali Rehman alias Maulana Taha Swati and seven others militants in a successful intelligence based operation (IBO) in Tank District.

“On receiving information about the presence of Khawarij militants, the security forces conducted IBO in Tank district on the night between December 17 and 18”, security sources said.

Khawarij Ali Rehman alias Maulana Taha Swati was a close associate of Khawarij leader Mufti Fazlullah, they said.

The sources said that Ali Rehman alias Maulana Taha Swati joined Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2010. The killed Khawarij Ali Rehman was an important leader of the Khawarij Shura, they said.

They said Ali Rehman alias was also a close associate of Qari Amjad alias Mufti Mazahim. During the operation, a militant entered a house and took two children hostage in a room, they added.

The sources said that the terrorist had disguised himself in a woman's clothes to escape.

The militant tried to use the two children as shields, they added.

The sources said that owing to the successful strategy of the security forces, the terrorist was eliminated while both children were safely recovered. The local people lauded the Pakistan Army for the safe recovery of the children, they said.

They said an explosive laden vehicle was also recovered from the terrorists' possession. The explosive material was likely to be used for a major terrorist attack, they said.

The sources said in past, key leaders of the Khawarij have also been killed in successful operations. The killings of militants on Pakistani soil on daily basis also reflect the strong alliance between Khawarij militants and Afghan Taliban, they said.

They said Pakistan has repeatedly provided credible evidence to the Afghan interim government in this regard, but no action has been taken so far. “The alliance between Afghan Taliban and the Khawarij poses a serious threat to global and regional peace”, they said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Army Osama Bin Laden Vehicle Alliance Tank December Women Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

European Commission disburses additional €10 mil ..

European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA

27 minutes ago
 EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pe ..

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project

41 minutes ago
 UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

56 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

57 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

1 hour ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

1 hour ago
 KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

2 hours ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

2 hours ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

2 hours ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan