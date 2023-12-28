Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Most Wanted Terrorist In Joint Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Tank police and security forces on Thursday conducted a joint operation against terrorists in some areas on the city’s outskirts.

According to police spokesman, a notorious terrorist-Idrees alias Nek Muhammad was killed during the operation when he got injured in the indiscriminate firing by his accomplices and later succumbed to injuries.

Giving details, he said that Tank police and security forces were engaged in a joint operation against terrorists at Tank's surrounding villages including Karri Haider, Ali Khel and Karri Puk when the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban-affiliated Shaheen Group terrorists attacked the personnel with automatic weapons at barren lands within the limits of Karri Haider area.

The personnel carried out retaliatory firing and during exchange of firing, the terrorist group managed to escape while taking advantage of forested area.

However, he said an active member of the terrorist group, Idrees alias Nek Muhammad alias Nek Afzal alias Sufiyan, son of Sher Afzal, a resident of Latti Hall, Najib Colony, Tank city, who was wanted to CTD Dera Ismail Khan in four heinous terrorism cases was injured in the indiscriminate firing by his accomplices.

The terrorists took him along, but later, he succumbed to his injuries, he added.

