Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISPR says a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives has also been recovered from killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2024) At least nine Khwarij including two suicide bombers and a high value target Kharji ring leader Said Muhammad alias Qureshi Ustad were killed by security forces during an intelligence based operation in Bajaur District.

According to the ISPR, a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji in the area.

The ISPR, in its statement, has reaffirmed the commitment of security forces to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari has commended security forces for successful intelligence based operation against Khwarij in Bajaur District.

In a statement, he said the entire nation is united against terrorism.

He said the people and the security forces will collectively foil the designs of the terrorists.

The President reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to complete eradication of Fitnah Al Khwarij.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended security forces for their successful operation against Khawarij in Bajaur district.

In a statement, he said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the war against terrorists.

He expressed Pakistan's firm commitment in the war against terrorism.