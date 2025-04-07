Security Forces Kill Nine Khwarij In D.I Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:26 AM
ISPR says weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij
D.I Khan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2025) Nine Khwarij including high value target Kharji Ring leader Shireen were killed by security forces during an intelligence based operation in Takwara area of Dera Ismail Khan District.
According to the ISPR, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij.
Kharji Ring leader Shireen was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies due to his involvement in numerous terrorist activities, Besides being involved in target killing of numerous innocent civilians, he was also responsible for Shahadat of Captain Hasnain Akhtar. The ISPR said the operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice.
Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji in the area.
The ISPR in its statement reaffirmed the determination to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.
