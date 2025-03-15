Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Nine Khwarij In Two Separate Engagements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Security Forces kill nine Khwarij in two separate engagements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Security Forces killed nine Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

“On 14-15 March 2025, Nine Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Mohmand District” said an ISPR news release.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarijs’ location, resultantly, seven khwarij were sent to hell.

However, during intense fire exchange, two brave sons of soil, Havildar Muhammad Zahid (age: 37 years, resident of District Malakand) and Sepoy Aftab Ali Shah (age: 26 years, resident of District Chitral) having fought gallantly, rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

In another encounter that took place in the general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District, a fire exchange took place between own troops and khwarij. Resultantly, two khwarij were effectively neutralized.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

56 minutes ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

56 minutes ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

1 hour ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

1 hour ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

2 hours ago
 UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

3 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

3 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

4 hours ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan