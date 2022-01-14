Security forces kill one terrorist, apprehend two amid Miranshah IBO: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

The security forces on Friday killed a terrorist while apprehended two terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on reported presence of terrorists in Miranshah, North Wazirstan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The security forces on Friday killed a terrorist while apprehended two terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on reported presence of terrorists in Miranshah, North Wazirstan.

The security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The area clearance operation was in progress to hunt down any other terrorist in the area, it added.