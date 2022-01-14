UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill One Terrorist, Apprehend Two Amid Miranshah IBO: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 11:26 PM

The security forces on Friday killed a terrorist while apprehended two terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on reported presence of terrorists in Miranshah, North Wazirstan

The security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The area clearance operation was in progress to hunt down any other terrorist in the area, it added.

