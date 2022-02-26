Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2022) Security forces have killed one terrorist in an Intelligence Based Operation in Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

According to ISPR, weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist was involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.