Security Forces Kill Seven Khwarij In Two Separate Engagements: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Security Forces killed seven Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on February 8 and 9.

“On night 8-9 February 2025, security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of khwarij. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij including Kharji Rehmat were sent to hell, while two khwarij got injured” said an ISPR news release.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. In the ensuing fire exchange, four Khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces, while three khwarij got injured.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

