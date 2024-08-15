Security forces kill seven terrorists in Kurram Operation

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2024) Seven Khwarij of Fitna Al Khwarij were killed, while five others got injured in intelligence based operation by the security forces in Kurram district today.

According to ISPR, Khwarij's hideout was also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered.

The killed Khwarij remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.