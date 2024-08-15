Security Forces Kill Seven Terrorists In Kurram Operation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2024 | 08:37 PM
Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2024) Seven Khwarij of Fitna Al Khwarij were killed, while five others got injured in intelligence based operation by the security forces in Kurram district today.
According to ISPR, Khwarij's hideout was also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered.
The killed Khwarij remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians.
Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days5 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel5 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan5 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st7 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest7 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production7 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 207 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children7 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates8 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC8 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"8 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas8 hours ago