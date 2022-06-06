UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Seven Terrorists In Two Separate IBOs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The Security Forces on Sunday killed seven terrorists in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) conducted in Jani Khel, Bannu District and Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists.

The terrorists were killed during intense exchange of fire where five of them were shot down in Jani Khel and two terrorists in North Waziristan District, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The ISPR said the Security Forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, it added. The ISPR further said the locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

