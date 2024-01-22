Security Forces Kill Seven Terrorists In Zhob IBO:ISPR
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2024 | 02:37 PM
The military's media wing says sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2024) A fire exchange took place during an intelligence based operation in Sambaza Sector, Zhob District, near the Pakistan Afghan border.
Own troops effectively surrounded and engaged the fleeing terrorists.
Resultantly, seven terrorists were sent to hell who remained actively involved in terrorists activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.
Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.
