UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Six BNA Terrorists In Sibbi Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Security Forces kill six BNA terrorists in Sibbi Operation

The Security Forces on Saturday killed six terrorists of the proscribed terrorist organisation Baloch National Army (BNA) in an operation launched to apprehend the extremists involved in various terrorist activities whereas one soldier embraced martyrdom while two got injured

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The Security Forces on Saturday killed six terrorists of the proscribed terrorist organisation Baloch National Army (BNA) in an operation launched to apprehend the extremists involved in various terrorist activities whereas one soldier embraced martyrdom while two got injured.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release issued here said, "On information of presence of Terrorists in general area Nagao Mountains, near Sibbi, Balochistan, Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend them".

The fleeing terrorists opened fire onto the security forces once the troops started clearance operation in the area amid escaping from their hideout.

The terrorists killed, belonging to BNA, were identified as Naseeb Ullah Bangalzai alias Jahangir, Pir Jan and Rakai Kalhoi who were killed in ensuing exchange of fire.

These terrorists were involved in recent security incidents in Sibi and surroundings and were also linked to 20th January blast in Anarkali, Lahore, it said.

In addition, arms and ammunition was also recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area.

During the operation, a valiant son of soil, Sepoy Nisar embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while two soldiers got injured.

"Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan", the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Terrorist Fire Balochistan Army Exchange ISPR Progress Sibi January From

Recent Stories

Woman dies in a road mishap

Woman dies in a road mishap

2 minutes ago
 France to Build New LNG Receiving Terminal in Le H ..

France to Build New LNG Receiving Terminal in Le Havre - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Malta PM heads for re-election despite corruption ..

Malta PM heads for re-election despite corruption fears

2 minutes ago
 Man dies, seven injured in Khuzdar separate accide ..

Man dies, seven injured in Khuzdar separate accidents

2 minutes ago
 Whole nation stands by PM Imran Khan: Ali Zaidi

Whole nation stands by PM Imran Khan: Ali Zaidi

2 minutes ago
 Speakers at a webinar stress for strengthening Pak ..

Speakers at a webinar stress for strengthening Pak-China relations

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>