Security Forces Kill Six Khwarij In KPK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Security Forces kill six khwarij in KPK

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Security Forces in an intelligence-based operation in Karak District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed six khwarij.

“Security Forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation IIBO) in Karak District, on the reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, resultantly, six khwarij were sent to hell,” said an ISPR news release.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

