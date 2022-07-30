UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Six Terrorists In Kech Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The Security Forces on Saturday killed six terrorists in intense exchange of fire during an operation conducted to apprehend them in general area Hoshab of District Kech.

The Security Forces on July 29, on information regarding movement of a terrorist group on motorcycles towards Panjgur from Kech, an operation was conducted by the forces in general area Hoshab of Kech District, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

After receiving the information, the security forces immediately cordoned the area and started search operation to apprehend the terrorists.

Once surrounded, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on security forces where heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered by the killed terrorists.

During the engagement with terrorists Havaldar Hidayat Ullah belonging to Lakki Marwat embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while Naik Mir Muhammad belonging to Waziristan got injured.

