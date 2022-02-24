Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISPR says arms and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2022) Six terrorists were killed by the security forces during an operation in Hamzoni area of North Waziristan district.

According to the ISPR, arms and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists.

These terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

Locals of the area have appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.