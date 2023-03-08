Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan  

, ,

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2023) Six terrorists were killed during intense exchange of fire in an intelligence-based operation by the security forces in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan District on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

Locals of the area appreciated the security forces response and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area.