UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Six Terrorists In North Waziristan

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2023 | 06:23 PM

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan  

The Inter-Services Public Relations says that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians. 

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2023) Six terrorists were killed during intense exchange of fire in an intelligence-based operation by the security forces in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan District on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

Locals of the area appreciated the security forces response and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area.

Related Topics

Terrorist North Waziristan Fire Exchange ISPR From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan asks workers to return to their homes

Imran Khan asks workers to return to their homes

7 minutes ago
 NA Speaker highlights importance of women empowerm ..

NA Speaker highlights importance of women empowerment for socioeconomic developm ..

14 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladia ..

PSL 2023 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will ..

34 minutes ago
 Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice ..

Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice Chair and President the advanc ..

1 hour ago
 Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged vio ..

Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged violation of Section 144 in Lahor ..

2 hours ago
 First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched ..

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched during Investopia 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.