Security Forces Kill Six Terrorists Of BLA In Harnai Area

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:41 PM

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

Defense experts say death of six terrorists is a big blow to BLA

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2024) Six terrorists of BLA were killed in an operation by security forces in Harnai area of Balochistan.

These terrorists were involved in direct attacks on security forces and innocent people.

According to defense experts, the death of these terrorists is a big blow to the BLA. They said the success of security forces against the terrorists shows that the back of the terrorists has been broken.

On Sept 26, Eight Khwarij were killed during intense exchange of fire between security forces and Khwarij in Razmak area of North Waziristan District.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Razmak area of North Waziristan District last night on reported presence of Khwarij.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any other Kharji, found in the area.

The security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

