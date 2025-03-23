Security forces kill sixteen Khwarij trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Security forces killed sixteen Khwarij trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the general area of Ghulam Khan Kallay, North Waziristan District.

“On night 22/ 23 March, movement of a group of khwarij, trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Ghulam Khan Kallay, North Waziristan District” said an ISPR news release.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate.

After an intense fire exchange, all sixteen Khwarij were sent to hell” the release said.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.