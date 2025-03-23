Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Sixteen Khwarij Trying To Infiltrate Through Pakistan-Afghanistan Border

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Security forces kill sixteen Khwarij trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Security forces killed sixteen Khwarij trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the general area of Ghulam Khan Kallay, North Waziristan District.

“On night 22/ 23 March, movement of a group of khwarij, trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Ghulam Khan Kallay, North Waziristan District” said an ISPR news release.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate.

After an intense fire exchange, all sixteen Khwarij were sent to hell” the release said.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

Recent Stories

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

21 minutes ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

21 minutes ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

2 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

4 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan