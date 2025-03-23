- Home
- Pakistan
- Security forces kill sixteen Khwarij trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border
Security Forces Kill Sixteen Khwarij Trying To Infiltrate Through Pakistan-Afghanistan Border
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Security forces killed sixteen Khwarij trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the general area of Ghulam Khan Kallay, North Waziristan District.
“On night 22/ 23 March, movement of a group of khwarij, trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Ghulam Khan Kallay, North Waziristan District” said an ISPR news release.
“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate.
After an intense fire exchange, all sixteen Khwarij were sent to hell” the release said.
Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.
The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.
The security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security forces kill sixteen Khwarij trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border6 minutes ago
-
Pak Defender Civil Organization marks Pakistan Day with Motorcycle Rally in Larkana6 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers Sindh visits Quaid's mausoleum, pays homage16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrates to renew pledge of loyalty. Shaikh16 minutes ago
-
Preemptive polio vaccination campaign launched in Khairpur26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrations held in Sukkur26 minutes ago
-
IUB celebrates Pakistan day with seminar,plantation and wall decoration35 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi urges National Unity and Commitment on Pakistan Day35 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah urges unity on Pakistan Day, honouring Quid-e-Azam's vision35 minutes ago
-
President grants military awards to officers, soldiers of Army, Navy, Air Force35 minutes ago
-
PML-F Sindh pays homage to Quaid on Pakistan Day46 minutes ago
-
PAF'S majestic flypast marks Pakistan day celebrations46 minutes ago