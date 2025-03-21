Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Ten Khawarij In Dera Ismail Khan IBO

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Security Forces kill ten Khawarij in Dera Ismail Khan IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Security forces killed ten Khawarij during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District.

“On 20 March 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of the operation, own troops, after stealthily surrounding the khwarij location, effectively engaged them and resultantly all ten khwarij were sent to hell” said an ISPR news release.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Captain Hasnain Akhtar (age: 24 years, resident of District Jhelum), who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Captain Husnain was a brave officer renowned for his courage, bold and daring actions during previous operations.

During the operation, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against Law Enforcement Agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave young officers further strengthen our resolve.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

35 minutes ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterit ..

UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute

36 minutes ago
 Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terror ..

Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism

42 minutes ago
 Groom murdered just three days after wedding

Groom murdered just three days after wedding

42 minutes ago
 Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrash ..

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia

42 minutes ago
 ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational ..

ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational collaboration

42 minutes ago
Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup wit ..

Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup with win over Bahrain

42 minutes ago
 Euro Summit highlights strategic importance of oce ..

Euro Summit highlights strategic importance of oceans

51 minutes ago
 Leghari slams Miftah's remarks on solar energy

Leghari slams Miftah's remarks on solar energy

49 minutes ago
 Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key iss ..

Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key issues in Balochistan

49 minutes ago
 PHA to plant 81,000 saplings in one year: DG PHA

PHA to plant 81,000 saplings in one year: DG PHA

49 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi praises Kohat police for foiling terr ..

Mohsin Naqvi praises Kohat police for foiling terrorist attack at Muslimabad che ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan