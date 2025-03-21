Security Forces kill ten Khawarij in Dera Ismail Khan IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Security forces killed ten Khawarij during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District.

“On 20 March 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of the operation, own troops, after stealthily surrounding the khwarij location, effectively engaged them and resultantly all ten khwarij were sent to hell” said an ISPR news release.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Captain Hasnain Akhtar (age: 24 years, resident of District Jhelum), who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Captain Husnain was a brave officer renowned for his courage, bold and daring actions during previous operations.

During the operation, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against Law Enforcement Agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave young officers further strengthen our resolve.