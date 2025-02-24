Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Ten Khwarij In Khyber District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:42 PM

Security forces kill ten khwarij in Khyber District

Security Forces in an intelligence-based operation killed ten khwarij in the general area of Bagh, Khyber District on the night of February 23 and 24

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Security Forces in an intelligence-based operation killed ten khwarij in the general area of Bagh, Khyber District on the night of February 23 and 24.

“On the night of 23/24 February 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Bagh, Khyber District on the reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, ten khwarij were sent to hell” said an ISPR news release.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

