Security Forces Kill Thirty Khwarij In IBO: ISPR
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 09:42 PM
Security Forces in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Sararogha South Waziristan District killed thirty khwarij on 17 February
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Security Forces in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Sararogha South Waziristan District killed thirty khwarij on 17 February.
“On 17 February 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on the reported presence of Khwarij.
During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, thirty khwarij were sent to hell” said an ISPR news release.
A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States
Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..
Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency
Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU
EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities
National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal
Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar
Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at IDEX 2025
Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over two days at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Dubai International Chamber showcases trends, opportunities in local food sector ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Bahrain pledge to strengthen parliamentary, economic ties3 minutes ago
-
PM&DC to decide private medical colleges' fee3 minutes ago
-
7 Killed, 7 Injured in road accident in Muzaffargarh3 minutes ago
-
RDA seals site office of University Town on rules violations3 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur stresses importance of FIR registration3 minutes ago
-
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Council on Feb 203 minutes ago
-
Chinese Minister Counsellor pledges support for PBM’s social welfare initiatives3 minutes ago
-
Consultative workshop held for establishment of Provincial Interfaith Child Protection Forum3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Germany strengthen ties to boost carbon market development3 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill thirty khwarij in IBO: ISPR3 minutes ago
-
Insurance Ombudsman advocates transparency, calls for public awareness in Multan visit3 minutes ago
-
Japan’s ambassador hosts reception to celebrate emperor Naruhito’s 65th birthday3 minutes ago