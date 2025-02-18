Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Thirty Khwarij In IBO: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 09:42 PM

Security forces kill thirty khwarij in IBO: ISPR

Security Forces in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Sararogha South Waziristan District killed thirty khwarij on 17 February

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Security Forces in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Sararogha South Waziristan District killed thirty khwarij on 17 February.

“On 17 February 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on the reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, thirty khwarij were sent to hell” said an ISPR news release.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

