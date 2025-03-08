Security Forces Kill Three Khawarij In IBO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 08:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Security forces killed three Khawarij in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Tank District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“On 08 March 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tank District on the reported presence of Khwarij.
During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij were sent to hell,” said an ISPR news release.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces as well as innocent civilians.
Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.
