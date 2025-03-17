Security Forces Kill Three Khawarij In IBO: ISPR
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 11:42 PM
Security forces killed three Khawarij during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Tor Darra area of Khyber District
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Security forces killed three Khawarij during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Tor Darra area of Khyber District.
“On 17 March 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Tor Darra, Khyber District, on the reported presence of Khawarij.
During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location, as a result of which, three khawarij were sent to hell” said an ISPR news release.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.
A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders
Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth
EU sanctions Rwandan commanders over M23 in DR Congo
Security forces kill three Khawarij in IBO: ISPR
Pakistan’s trade deficit declines in FY24: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam K ..
Canada must reinforce ties with 'reliable allies like France': PM Carney
Current Account records $691 million surplus in 8 months of FY25: SBP
Stock markets rise as China unveils consumer plan
ACP hosts Grand Mehfil-e-Naat in Celebration of Ramazan
Strict security measures in place for In-Camera Parliamentary Committee meeting
Minister Yousaf underscores lawyers role in upholding sanctity of Prophethood
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visits Data Darbar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth2 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill three Khawarij in IBO: ISPR2 minutes ago
-
ACP hosts Grand Mehfil-e-Naat in Celebration of Ramazan1 hour ago
-
Strict security measures in place for In-Camera Parliamentary Committee meeting1 hour ago
-
Minister Yousaf underscores lawyers role in upholding sanctity of Prophethood1 hour ago
-
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visits Data Darbar1 hour ago
-
Restoring people's confidence vital to bring peace back to Balochistan: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..1 hour ago
-
Jaffer Express to resume service from Tuesday: Hanif Abbasi1 hour ago
-
LHC rules biological father responsible for supporting children born from rape or out of wedlock1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Army soldiers laying down their lives to protect nation: Azma Bokhari1 hour ago
-
MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ban in Hyderabad2 hours ago
-
Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for Profiteering2 hours ago