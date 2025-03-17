Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Three Khawarij In IBO: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 11:42 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Security forces killed three Khawarij during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Tor Darra area of Khyber District.

“On 17 March 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Tor Darra, Khyber District, on the reported presence of Khawarij.

During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location, as a result of which, three khawarij were sent to hell” said an ISPR news release.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

