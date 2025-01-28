Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Three Khwarij In Bannu District

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Security Forces kill three Khwarij in Bannu District

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Security Forces, in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Jani Khel, Bannu District, on January 27, killed three Khwarij.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged Khwarij location, as a result of which, three Khwarij were sent to hell, while nine Khwarij got injured” an ISPR news release said.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

