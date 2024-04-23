Security Forces Kill Three Terrorists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 10:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Three terrorists were killed and another held by Security Forces in an intelligence based operation.
The operation was conducted during the night of April 22-23, in Pishin district of Balochistan after reports of presence of the terrorists.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release issued on Tuesday that the operation was launched and after intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed successfully by security forces. An Afghan national was also arrested during the operation.
A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation.
"Security forces of Pakistan, are vigilant and determined to thwart any attempts of sabotaging peace,
stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.
