Security Forces Kill Three Terrorists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Security Forces kill three terrorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Security Forces killed three terrorists, while five brave sons of soil embraced shahadat including three security forces personnel and two innocent civilians.

“On 16 March 2025, a vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a security forces convoy in Nushki District” said an ISPR news release.

Shuhada included Havildar Manzoor Ali (Age: 38 years, resident of District Nawab Shah), Havildar Ali Bilawal (Age: 39 years, resident of District Naseer Abad), Naik Abdul Raheem (Age: 34 years, resident of District Badin), Civilian Driver Jalal ud Din (resident of District Quetta) and Civilian Driver Muhammad Naeem (resident of District Kharan).

“In the ensuing sanitization operation, the terrorists were pursued and after intense fire exchange, three terrorists were effectively neutralized by the security forces,” said the release.

Sanitization operations in the area would continue and perpetrators of this henious and cowardly act will be brought to justice.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and valiant civilians further strengthen our resolve.

