Security Forces Kill Three Terrorists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 09:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Security Forces killed three terrorists, while five brave sons of soil embraced shahadat including three security forces personnel and two innocent civilians.
“On 16 March 2025, a vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a security forces convoy in Nushki District” said an ISPR news release.
Shuhada included Havildar Manzoor Ali (Age: 38 years, resident of District Nawab Shah), Havildar Ali Bilawal (Age: 39 years, resident of District Naseer Abad), Naik Abdul Raheem (Age: 34 years, resident of District Badin), Civilian Driver Jalal ud Din (resident of District Quetta) and Civilian Driver Muhammad Naeem (resident of District Kharan).
“In the ensuing sanitization operation, the terrorists were pursued and after intense fire exchange, three terrorists were effectively neutralized by the security forces,” said the release.
Sanitization operations in the area would continue and perpetrators of this henious and cowardly act will be brought to justice.
Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and valiant civilians further strengthen our resolve.
Recent Stories
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security Forces kill three terrorists5 minutes ago
-
HWA for devising comprehensive strategy for development of agriculture15 minutes ago
-
Senior Sindh Minister says foreign hands visible in terrorism incidents15 minutes ago
-
Man collecting illegal vehicle parking fee arrested15 minutes ago
-
Encroachment operation leads to 79 arrest, 22 shops sealed25 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Continues Crackdown on Social Evils35 minutes ago
-
NAB DG distributes cheques to Eden scam affectees45 minutes ago
-
Renowned social worker, educationist Nasim Akhtar joins PPP45 minutes ago
-
13 shopkeepers held as action against profiteers intensified in city45 minutes ago
-
Russian Federation Navy ships visit Karachi45 minutes ago
-
WCLA hosts exclusive heritage tour55 minutes ago
-
AJK govt for revival of sick industrial units in the state1 hour ago