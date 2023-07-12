Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12nd, 2023) Three terrorists have been killed by security forces during exchange of fire at Zhob Garrison in Northern Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack on Zhob Garrison in early hours of the morning. Initial attempts of the terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty.

In ensuing exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary. A clearance operation by the security forces is underway to apprehend remaining two terrorists.

During the clearance operation, four soldiers embraced martyrdom while five others are critically injured.

The ISPR, in its statement, said the security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan.