UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Three Terrorists In DI Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan

The Inter-Service Public Relations say that the terrorists opened fire on a police check post and on receipt of the information, security forces immediately cordoned the area, blocking all possible escape routes

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2023) Three terrorists were killed in Khutti area of Dera Ismail Khan yesterday night in an exchange of fire with the security forces.

According to ISPR, terrorists opened fire on a police check post and on receipt of the information, security forces immediately cordoned the area, blocking all possible escape routes. The fleeing terrorists were intercepted in general area of Saggu in Dera Ismail Khan District. After intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

However, during the exchange of fire, three soldiers including Havaldar Muhammad Azhar Iqbal, Naik Muhammad Asad and Sepoy Muhammad Essa embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists there.

The ISPR further stated that the Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Army Police Exchange ISPR Dera Ismail Khan Post All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successf ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successful lunar orbit insertion by Ra ..

7 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts most parts of Pa ..

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts most parts of Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Hazza honoured with Arab Woman Award i ..

Fatima bint Hazza honoured with Arab Woman Award in London

22 minutes ago
 Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remar ..

Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remarks against Mahira Khan, Anwar ..

30 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

37 minutes ago
 US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery ..

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.