Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2023) Three terrorists were killed in Khutti area of Dera Ismail Khan yesterday night in an exchange of fire with the security forces.

According to ISPR, terrorists opened fire on a police check post and on receipt of the information, security forces immediately cordoned the area, blocking all possible escape routes. The fleeing terrorists were intercepted in general area of Saggu in Dera Ismail Khan District. After intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

However, during the exchange of fire, three soldiers including Havaldar Muhammad Azhar Iqbal, Naik Muhammad Asad and Sepoy Muhammad Essa embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists there.

The ISPR further stated that the Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.