Security Forces Kill Three Terrorists In N. Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Security Forces kill three terrorists in N. Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :As many as three terrorists were killed on Saturday in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on reported presence of terrorists by the Security Forces in general area Ghulam Khan Kalay of North Waziristan District.

The terrorists were killed during a fire exchange whereas weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, it said.

