Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

The Pakistan military's media wing say that these terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2022) Security Forces have killed three terrorists during an Intelligence based operation at Ghulam Khan Kalay area in North Waziristan.

Arms and ammunition has also been recovered from them.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Counter Terrorism Department arrested nine terrorists from different cities on Saturday.

According to spokesperson for the CTD operations were carried out in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Multan.

CTD also recovered heavy ammunition, weapons and suicide jackets.