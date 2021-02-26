UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Kill TTP Commander Nooristan In South Waziristan IBO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Security Forces kill TTP commander Nooristan in South Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Friday, in an important intelligence based operation (IBO), killed most wanted terrorist commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba.

The Security forces had conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout after confirmation of terrorists presence in Sharmangi, Tiarza area of South Wazirstan, said a statement of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"During exchange of fire a high value target, Terrorist commander ( TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba killed," the ISPR statement read.

The most sought and wanted killed Terrorist was improvised explosive device (IED) expert and master trainer who was involved in martyrdom of more than 50 security forces personnel since 2007, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Fire Exchange ISPR

Recent Stories

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

22 minutes ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

1 hour ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

2 hours ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

3 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.