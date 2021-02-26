Security Forces kill TTP commander Nooristan in South Waziristan IBO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Friday, in an important intelligence based operation (IBO), killed most wanted terrorist commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba.

The Security forces had conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout after confirmation of terrorists presence in Sharmangi, Tiarza area of South Wazirstan, said a statement of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"During exchange of fire a high value target, Terrorist commander ( TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba killed," the ISPR statement read.

The most sought and wanted killed Terrorist was improvised explosive device (IED) expert and master trainer who was involved in martyrdom of more than 50 security forces personnel since 2007, it added.